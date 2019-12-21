China Renaissance Securities Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) to “Buy”

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $306.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $173,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $185,176,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.