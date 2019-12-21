Citigroup Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 240 ($3.16).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBS. Shore Capital downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

RBS opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.78.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

