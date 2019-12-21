Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $12.40. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.