Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $571.01

Shares of Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.01 and traded as high as $675.00. Cohort shares last traded at $665.00, with a volume of 21,753 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $276.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £1,890.70 ($2,487.11). Also, insider Simon Walther purchased 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,568.85 ($6,010.06).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

