Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $354,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.