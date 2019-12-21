Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

