DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $225.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 711.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $238,180.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $372,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,178.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 57.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in DexCom by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

