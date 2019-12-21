Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells $704,500.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

