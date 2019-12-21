Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $30.80.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,215,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $22,304,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $12,769,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $1,723,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.