Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Etrion shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million and a PE ratio of -47.50.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Etrion SA will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

