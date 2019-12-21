FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director John A. Edwardson Acquires 10,000 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FDX opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after buying an additional 427,019 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.