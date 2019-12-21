FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director John A. Edwardson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FDX opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after buying an additional 427,019 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit