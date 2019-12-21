Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $15.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.