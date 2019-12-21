Financial Survey: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & PCS Edventures! (NASDAQ:PCSV)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Public Education and PCS Edventures!’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $297.69 million 1.43 $25.64 million $1.62 17.04 PCS Edventures! $4.87 million 1.17 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.64% 6.68% 5.68% PCS Edventures! 12.20% -53.29% 39.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Public Education and PCS Edventures!, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats PCS Edventures! on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

