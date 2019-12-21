First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$15.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.64.

TSE FM opened at C$12.81 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

