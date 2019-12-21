Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 25,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.67 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

