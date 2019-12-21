FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDTF opened at $25.51 on Friday. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Dividend History for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)

