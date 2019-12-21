FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7185 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

