Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,867,000 after buying an additional 446,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after buying an additional 761,139 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

