Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.37 ($64.38).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €50.01 ($58.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.91. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.