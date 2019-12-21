FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

