GNY (GNY) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, GNY has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and $24,747.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.