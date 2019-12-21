Goldman Sachs Group Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.08.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG stock opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.