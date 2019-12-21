Goldman Sachs Group Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.08.
MEG stock opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.51.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
