Goldman Sachs Group Raises Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$10.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSE. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.48 and a 52-week high of C$18.05.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

