Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of 211.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $783,560.03. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,935,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,940 shares of company stock worth $33,211,462 over the last three months. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

