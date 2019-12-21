Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRVY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
GRVY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.
