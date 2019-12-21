Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRVY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

GRVY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 97.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

