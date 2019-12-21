Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.