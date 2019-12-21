HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HDS. Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HD Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

