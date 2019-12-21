Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Hill International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Hill International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

