Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Hill International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
