Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsworth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Get Huntsworth alerts:

Shares of HNT opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 million and a PE ratio of 23.56.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.