ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.25. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 9,310 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

