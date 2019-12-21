Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €21.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.71 ($24.09).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €20.24 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.98.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

