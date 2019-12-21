Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires £135,450 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £135,450 ($178,176.80).

Shares of FGT stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 887.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 903.27. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 966 ($12.71).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

