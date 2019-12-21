Insider Selling: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Sells $249,300.00 in Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:RWT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.28.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.