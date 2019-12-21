Insider Selling: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Sells $249,300.00 in Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RWT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

