Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Jason Campagna Sells 154 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,444 shares in the company, valued at $889,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

