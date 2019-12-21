Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Jason Campagna Sells 154 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,444 shares in the company, valued at $889,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.
ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
