InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE IHG opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $71.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

