Intu Properties’ (INTU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Intu Properties to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.04. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.