J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of JILL opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.29.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

