Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Mark O. Decker Buys 1,500 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JCAP opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,657 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCAP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.