Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,036,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $63.25 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

