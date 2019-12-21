Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,036,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $63.25 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit