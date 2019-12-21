JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 550

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

FRES opened at GBX 581.60 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.48.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

