JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 550

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

FRES opened at GBX 581.60 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.48.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit