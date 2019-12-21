Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $18.91. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 802,443 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.80.

About Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

