Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,954 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $60,772.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,230 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $18,819.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $28,081.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $156,900.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $152,311.44.

On Friday, November 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,924 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $113,484.36.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,919 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $30,224.25.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,600,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $22,928,000.00.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

