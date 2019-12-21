Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 56 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 62.33 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.