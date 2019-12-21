LogMeIn’s (LOGM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOGM. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

