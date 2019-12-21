Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.93

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.72. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 20,605 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNA. ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The stock has a market cap of $208.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 127.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luna Innovations by 818.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

