Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.27.

MTDR stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $64,808,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 786,687 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

