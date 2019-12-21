Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $722.08

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $722.08 and traded as high as $810.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $805.00, with a volume of 29,375 shares changing hands.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.17) to GBX 822 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 725.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.39. The firm has a market cap of $216.34 million and a PE ratio of 26.22.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

