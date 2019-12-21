Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as low as $4.89. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 128,847 shares traded.

DR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently -130.01%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

