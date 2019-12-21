Michelle Philpot Sells 3,136 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 6,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Michelle Philpot sold 781 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $12,964.60.

RUN opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.68. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

