Morgan Stanley Boosts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $125.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price target on Nevro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE NVRO opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.31. Nevro has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $2,449,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

